A person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a car collided with a parked vehicle in Dunedin.

The collision, reported to police at 2.44pm, left Taieri Rd in Halfway Bush partially blocked for a time.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, and two other people had minor injuries.