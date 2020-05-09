Three Otago pupils placed top in nation

King's High School pupils George Bates and Jamie Haenraets and former Dunstan High School pupil O’Rorke Smith have been recognised among the country’s highest achieving pupils for last year.

The Top Scholar Awards celebrated outstanding achievement in New Zealand Scholarship examinations, and top subject scholars had gained the highest score in the country for that subject, a New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) spokesman said yesterday.

George’s premier award recognised his having achieved "outstanding scholarships" in chemistry, calculus and statistics, and scholarships in English and physics.

Jamie was top subject scholar for design, and received an "outstanding scholarship" in painting, as well as scholarships in physics and history.

A former Dunstan High School dux, O’Rorke was recognised by NZQA as the country’s top subject scholar for biology.

His deputy principal described him as having an "unwavering passion for learning biology".

No Southland pupils received Top Scholar Awards for last year.

The top prize, The Prime Minister’s Award for Academic Excellence, went to former Wellington College pupil Liam Anderson.

