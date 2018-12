Emergency services have been called to a three car crash on SH1 in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Cumberland and St Andrew Sts at 12pm.

Three cars were involved.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Cumberland and St Andrew Sts at 12pm. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two people were being treated by St John at the scene, but police believed no-one was seriously injured.