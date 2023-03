REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Water of Leith was making waves for Stephen Morton yesterday as the sunny day provided the perfect environment for cleaning up the environment.

Mr Morton of SGC Services Limited spent the day cleaning debris out of the stream near Forsyth Barr Stadium for the Otago Regional Council, and was seen removing bottles, cans, road cones and even a log stake from the depths.