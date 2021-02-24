Toitu board seeks access to financial information

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Toitu Otago Settlers Museum board is keen to have further financial information about the museum provided again in future.

Board chairman Phil Dowsett will meet museum director Cam McCracken, and Nick Dixon, the group manager of Ara Toi, the Dunedin City Council arts and culture manager, before the board’s next meeting, to discuss what can be provided.

Mr McCracken is also a director of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, both institutions being owned by the Dunedin City Council.

The advisory board’s agenda papers have traditionally included financial information about progress against budget, including financial aspects of various museum activities.

A sizeable multi-page report was often previously provided, but more recently that has become a shorter section.

However, even this was not included in the latest agenda.

At the board’s recent meeting, Mr Dowsett asked for the information to be provided again in future.

The board had only an advisory role, but the information helped him understand how the museum was performing, he said.

Mr Dixon said Mr McCracken also directed the art gallery and visitor hosts worked across both institutions.

Overall finances had also been brought together, making it ‘‘very difficult’’ to provide some of the information sought.

Council representatives Crs Rachel Elder and Cr Carmen Houlahan supported providing more information, and Cr Doug Hall said that providing too much financial detail could be unhelpful.

