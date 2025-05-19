Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer

Former US President Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone.

He and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, his office said in a statement today.

Biden was diagnosed on Friday (local time) after having experienced urinary symptoms, the statement said.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said.

Biden's term as president ended on January 20, when Donald Trump was sworn in.