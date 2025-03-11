Top three prepare to meet in May final

2025 Dunedin Concerto Competition finalist Portia Bell. Photo: supplied

All eyes (and ears) are on two University of Otago music students and a Logan Park High School student after they were named finalists in the 2025 Dunedin Concerto Competition.

Cellist Portia Bell, 18, pianist Roy Zhang, 19, and pianist Ozan Biner-McGrath, 16, were named the finalists following a gruelling weekend at the University of Otago College of Education Auditorium, where they competed against 24 other young musicians in preliminary and semifinal rounds, vying for the three finalist spots.

Miss Bell performed the first movement of Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor; Mr Zhang performed the first two movements of Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major; and Ozan Biner-McGrath performed the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.20 in D minor.

The trio will now rehearse in preparation for a performance at the Dunedin Town Hall with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra under conductor James Judd and the Dunedin Youth Orchestra under David Burchell on May 16.

2025 Dunedin Concerto Competition finalist Ozan Biner-McGrath.

Dunedin Concerto Competition Charity Trust chairman Pieter du Plessis said there was a prize pool of nearly $20,000 — $7000 for the winner, $5000 for the runner-up and $3000 for third place.

He said the standard was quite high, particularly in the semifinal rounds.

"There was some feedback from people in the audience and the adjudicators that this was really some of the highest standards that we have had so far.

"This is the third year that we've had this competition now, and it was well attended and supported by the community.

2025 Dunedin Concerto Competition finalist Roy Zhang.

"That was great to see — students turning out to support their mates on stage."

The competition was judged by three adjudicators from outside Otago "just to make sure things are kept at arm’s length and neutral in the whole process".

The adjudicators were Sydney Symphony Orchestra principal horn Sam Jacobs, NZ String Quartet violinist Monique Lapins and New Zealand School of Music deputy head and piano studies head Jian Liu.

They will return in May to adjudicate the final.

Other awards presented following the semifinals were to Janneke Gunther (best competitor 14 years or younger — $500); Betty Liu (best secondary school competitor — $500); Callum Fotheringham (best woodwind player — $500); Bertil Feng (best violin or viola player — $500); Lily Zou (best pianist — $500); Benjamin Walker (best brass player — $500) and Jenny Petegem Thach (best overall competitor not in the final — $1000).