Topp Twins announce 'very special' Dunedin show

The Topp Twins are performing at the Fifa Fan Festival in Dunedin on July 30. Photo: Facebook

The Topp Twins have entertained countless Kiwis for decades - and more recently have seen their fans throw their support behind them as they both battle breast cancer.

Dames Lynda and Jools have remained positive as they have both undergone treatment in the past couple of years, despite not being able to perform as often as they would like.

Now their manager Arani Cuthbert has given an update on the sisters, revealing we’ll soon see them back on stage.

“Hi everyone, as you are all aware, Lynda and Jools are seldom performing now due to their health - although in breaking news they are performing at the Fifa Fan Festival in Dunedin on July 30 for a very special one-off performance,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

She did not share any more details on the performance, however, simply adding: “More news on this soon.”

But in the meantime, there’s another way to enjoy some of the entertainers’ iconic performances and to show support as they continue to battle cancer.

Cuthbert revealed that they now have a Video On Demand platform, created “so the twins can enjoy some ongoing financial reward for entertaining us all so well for so long”.

The Topp Twins, Lynda and Jools, perform a special show at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility in 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

She said: “At the moment we are offering three titles, but shall be adding more content over the next few months, and hope to have their entire back catalogue available soon.”

Cuthbert added that the pair are “chuffed” by the “warm and supportive messages” from their fans.

“And [they] wish they could respond to each and every one of you.”

Last year, the Topp Twins revealed they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer and, in March this year, Lynda shared an update on their treatments.

Speaking on the AM Show with host Ryan Bridge, the beloved Kiwi entertainer said: “We’re both doing okay, like my mum says ‘you can’t kill a weed,’” she said.

“We’re both dealing with issues. Jools is on a new treatment, it’s not chemo, it’s something a bit newer and exciting, so she’s dealing with that.”

While she did not share any more information about the treatment, the star revealed in an interview with the Herald last year that Jools’ cancer had metastasised and she is on a programme where she takes pills and has monthly injections.

Meanwhile, Lynda continues with her own cancer battle, and told Bridge she had to stop her chemotherapy treatment as an additional diagnosis of peripheral neuropathy – nerve damage caused by chemo – was making the treatment unsustainable.

She said it’s “just something you have to deal with each day” adding, “but we’re happy, we’re alive and we’re very excited”.

The Topp Twins revealed their cancer diagnosis in March last year in an exclusive interview with TVNZ’s Sunday.