Traffic controls remain in Pitt St

PHOTO: Linda Robertson

Traffic management remains in place on Pitt St almost a month after rainfall caused a slip that the Dunedin City Council deemed as "no immediate threat" to residents in surrounding properties.

Temporary traffic lights and road cones were placed at the site after the council was alerted to the slip on the evening of September 8.

A week later, a small amount of rock and debris were still visible at the bottom of the cliff.

A council spokesman said building services staff had visited the site when it was originally reported.

It was reported that no further action was required, but traffic management is still in place three weeks on.

A council spokesman said the geotechnical engineer who visited the site on September 15 gave an initial assessment and recommended some material should be removed from the top of the slip.

The spokesman said the council was still surveying the site and it was putting together plans for the work to stabilise the slip.

"Further work may then be required to stabilise the rest of the slip. We are working to get this done as quickly as possible," he said.

Traffic management would remain in place until work was completed, to ensure there was "no danger to the public".

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz