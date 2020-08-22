Tramping team marks quarter century

Trixie Trampers founders Sylvia Watt and Alison Jones, along with Mrs Jones’ guide dog Jimmy and about 25 members, set off from a car park in Bush Rd, Mosgiel, on Thursday for a walk alongside the Taieri River to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

When Alison Jones lost her sight, she was told there was nothing she could do but learn to live with it.

The co-founder of the Trixie Trampers group knew she certainly did not want to give up walking over Dunedin’s hills.

So she did not.

The 75-year-old can be regularly found, faithful guide dog Jimmy at her side, leading groups of walkers all over Dunedin, regularly frequenting the Silver Peaks, and travelling down south as far as the Catlins.

Being surrounded by positive people and having Jimmy assisting made it easier to adjust as she gradually lost her sight due to genetic causes, she said.

"Jimmy is a whizz over the tracks; he’s an expert on the Pineapple Track, he knows every rock, every stone and every step."

She said she was like a homing pigeon and always knew her way back on a track.

Her friend and co-founder of the group Sylvia Watt said Mrs Jones’ mind was "full of maps".

"She can say to the group ... ‘have we come to the big white tank?’, or ‘have we come to the fence line?’, this is what Alli needed to know ... she never ever ever got us lost."

The tramping group of about 30 people celebrated 25 years of "amazing" friendships and adventures with a walk this week.

The members met at a car park in Bush St, in Mosgiel, for a walk along the Taieri River to celebrate the milestone.

The original plan for a lunch was cancelled due to Alert Level 2 restrictions, but that had not dampened spirits, and instead the trampers shared a birthday cake at one of the members’ homes.

Each tramper also received a book filled with memorable moments from their tramps over the years, which was organised by member Geoff Neilson.

Mrs Jones and Mrs Watt decided to start the group in June 1995, after all the local tramping groups they tried to join were full.

Their first walk was up the Outram Glen to the Lee Stream with four members.

"For something that started so causally, it just kept going ... we have made amazing friends," Mrs Jones — whose husband Evan had also been a member for about 17 years — said.

Despite a couple of helicopter rides and broken legs over the years, the Trixie Trampers have showed no signs of stopping.

Some changes had become necessary recently, including splitting the group into two smaller ones: the Trixies and the Turtles.

"[The Turtles] are for the people with wobbly eyes, sore hips and cranky knees," she said.

But they always made sure to meet up for coffee and a debrief.

"We get to the most amazing places and even after 25 years we all look forward to Thursday.

"It has been a lot of fun.

"Nobody seems to want to slow it down."

