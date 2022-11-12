Tributes paid to the fallen

Dunedin residents gathered yesterday to remember the fallen — and the anniversary of peace.

About 100 members of the public, service members and their families attended a service in Queens Gardens yesterday to commemorate the end of hostilities in World War 1 in 1918.

At 10.55am, a two-gun salute was followed by two minutes of silence and a flag ceremony.

Otago Southland District Returned and Services Association (RSA) president Jenepher Glover-Shepherd remembered Lance Corporal Jacinda Baker, of Rangiora, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

Two weeks before she was killed by a roadside bomb, Ms Baker administered first aid to a wounded Afghan commander during the Battle of Baghak. He could not walk and she saved his life by carrying him to an American helicopter.

The 2022 Armistice Day commemorations at the Dunedin Cenotaph yesterday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Ms Baker was the first New Zealand woman who died in military service since 10 nurses were killed by a torpedo in 1915. The resuscitation bay at the medical centre at Camp Taji in Iraq is named after her.

She was all about getting her job done and never let anything get in the way of her treating her patients, Ms Glover-Shepherd said.

Former police commissioner Howard Broad said his grandfather had served as a Captain in the Otago Regiment in 1918.

"For me the war ended a week too late," Mr Broad said.

His grandfather was left an amputee and died too early, as a result of a war which was mistakenly called the war to end all wars.

A field gun fires a salute during the commemorations.

Mr Howard also recognised the significant number of New Zealand police who served overseas in nation-building efforts, including 50 officers who deployed to Bamiyan provence in Afghanistan.

He acknowledged any police commitment overseas to areas wracked by instability could only be made on the back of the defence force, and only the military had the knowledge to deal with an actual shooting war.

Royal New Zealand Navy designated naval officer Otago Lieutenant-commander Kerry Driver, of HMNZS Toroa, said it was always very moving to remember the soldiers, sailors and airmen who did not come home.

He was always proud to be able to take part and support the RSA for the work it did with veterans, both old and new, Lt-cmdr Driver said.

