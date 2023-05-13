Trio thrown out of motel

Three occupants of a George St motel were thrown out by Dunedin police yesterday morning, following a noise complaint.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called about 2.20am after the trio refused to leave.

"Police assisted with moving them along. However, one of the occupants, a 21-year-old male, returned in a vehicle while police were still there.

"He was under the influence of alcohol. He blew 395mcg."

He said the man was given an infringement notice and forbidden to drive.