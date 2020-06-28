Sunday, 28 June 2020

Twice the speed limit - no fines

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    1 Comment

    Southern police district road policing manager Inspector Amelia Steel. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
    Southern police district road policing manager Inspector Amelia Steel. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
    Dunedin motorists clocking speeds more than twice the limit have avoided fines.

    The Dunedin City Council reduced the speed limit from 30kmh to 10kmh in sections of Princes and George Sts between May 15 and June 8 to encourage physical distancing among shoppers.

    An Official Information Act request revealed police issued no speeding tickets to motorists for exceeding the 10kmh limit.

    Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said data revealed 28kmh was the average speed motorists travelled in a section of George St when the speed limit was 30kmh.

    When the limit was reduced to 10kmh, the average speed dropped to 22kmh.

    The speed data was collected from four tube counters in George St between the Octagon and Frederick St by council contractor Fulton Hogan.

    When asked if the council was happy with motorists travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit, Ms Benson replied: “Motorists should always travel at the posted speed limit”.

    Southern police district road policing manager Inspector Amelia Steel said the council made her aware of the reduced speed limit and to “support their intent”.

    No road policing staff had been deployed to the area, Insp Steel said.

    Road policing staff were primarily interested in the speeds motorists were travelling on highways, she said.

    “We deploy to risk and the risk still remains on our open roads.”

    SHAWN.MCAVINUE@thestar.co.nz

    The Star
    1 Comment

    Comments

    Coker Sun, 28/06/2020 - 9:36am

    The police obviously have more common sense than the council.

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter