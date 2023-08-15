Two-car collision at dangerous intersection

Emergency services attend a two-car accident at the intersection of Great King St and Pine Hill Rd. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two cars collided at the dangerous Great King St and Pine Hill Rd intersection in Dunedin at about 6.15pm this evening.

A Police spokeswoman said one person was assessed by Hato Hone St John but there were no serious injuries.

One of the drivers was unable to get out of their car because of the door being smashed against the other car.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted police in wedging the vehicles open and removing the person from the vehicle.