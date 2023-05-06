Two-car collision impedes traffic at busy intersection

A collision between two cars at a busy intersection has impeded traffic in central Dunedin.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Anzac Ave and St Andrew St at about 3.30pm today.

Contractors were called to assist with traffic management and the people involved were exchanging insurance information.

An ambulance had been called as there was an initial indication one person had been injured, although not seriously, the spokesman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Police attend the scene of a crash at the intersection of Anzac Ave and St Andrew St today. Photo: Oscar Francis

Two fire appliances attended the incident, from Dunedin City and Willowbank stations.

Firefighters could be seen using kitty litter to absorb spilt fuel.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance responded to the incident but was not required.

