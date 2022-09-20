Two-car crash at Forbury intersection

One of the damaged cars sits on the forecourt of the Mobil petrol station in Surrey St. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution after a crash caused by excessive speed, police say.

Constable Nick Turner said officers were called to the intersection of Hillside Rd and Surrey St, in the suburb of Forbury, about 6pm yesterday.

A 65-year-old woman was driving through the intersection and got hit by a 31-year-old man travelling south in Hillside Rd at high speed, Const Turner said.

The collision caused extensive damage to vehicles but minor injuries to the drivers, and both were transported to hospital as a precaution, he said.

There was CCTV footage and multiple witnesses who saw the crash, Const Turner said.

