A police officer attaches emergency tape to a vehicle following a crash in Brighton Rd tonight. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Emergency services were called to a crash in the Dunedin suburb of Westwood tonight.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the incident in Brighton Rd, about 5.15pm, involving two vehicles.

An ambulance attended, although any injuries were unknown, she said.

The road was blocked for a time and diversions put in place.