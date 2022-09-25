Two hurt in North Dunedin crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been moderately hurt after a crash in North Dunedin.
About 2pm today, a Nissan SUV with heavy damage at the front could be seen blocking one lane of Frederick St, at the intersection with Leith St, while a member of Campus Watch directed traffic.
Police and St John ambulance were at the scene.
A nearby resident said she heard a loud crashing sound and when she went outside saw debris from the collision.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and took two people to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.