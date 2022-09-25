Two hurt in North Dunedin crash

The crash scene this afternoon. Photo: Oscar Francis

Two people have been moderately hurt after a crash in North Dunedin.

About 2pm today, a Nissan SUV with heavy damage at the front could be seen blocking one lane of Frederick St, at the intersection with Leith St, while a member of Campus Watch directed traffic.

Police and St John ambulance were at the scene.

A nearby resident said she heard a loud crashing sound and when she went outside saw debris from the collision.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and took two people to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

