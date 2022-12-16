Two injured in U-turn crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Tomahawk Rd yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman crashed into a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman about 2pm yesterday.

The 25-year-old had been making a U-turn and the 59-year-old did not see she was indicating until it was too late, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An unoccupied vehicle parked on a front lawn was hit in the ensuing collision, and received minor damage.

Investigations were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance took two people to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

