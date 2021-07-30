Friday, 30 July 2021

Two seriously injured in North Dunedin crash

    By Hamish MacLean
    Two people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in North Dunedin this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said two people were initially trapped and were extracted by emergency services after the crash at the intersection of Cumberland St (State Highway 1) and Howe St, about 2pm.

    Both vehicles were damaged to the extent they needed to be towed, she said.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area while police cleared the scene, she said.

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Howe and Cumberland Sts. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A St John spokesman said St John sent two ambulances to the crash at 1.53pm.

    Two patients, both in a serious condition, were taken to Dunedin Hospital, he said. 

     

