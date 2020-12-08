Two taken to hospital after car ends up in harbour

Two people were taken to hospital after a car rolled off Portobello Rd and dropped into the water near Rosehill Rd, at Macandrew Bay, this evening.

A police spokeswoman said the occupants of the car, which came to a stop upside down in Otago Harbour, were able to get out of the vehicle before emergency services arrived about 7pm.

The spokeswoman confirmed the occupants were taken to hospital, but could not say whether they sustained any injuries or were taken there as a precaution.

Traffic management would be required while the car was being removed from the water, she said.