Two-vehicle crash in London St, one injured

A two-vehicle crash has closed two lanes in London St, Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said both vehicles needed to be towed away after they crashed at the intersection with Filleul St at about 6.20pm.

One person was injured and was being assessed by Hato Hone St John.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two fire trucks from Dunedin Central and Willowbank and assisted police with traffic management.