U-turn ordered for road sign swipers

A group of students found in possession of pilfered road signs early today were ordered by police to perform a U-turn.

Acting Sergeant Brendan Sinclair said police responded to reports of a disorder incident in Cumberland St about 1.35am.

When they arrived, about eight male students could be seen carrying signs belonging to a nearby work site, he said.

The group was located on university grounds still in possession of the road signs. They were instructed to return them under the supervision of campus watch.

Police also received allegations of damage to electric scooters, which would be followed up, Acting Sgt Sinclair said.