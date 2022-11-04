Unlicensed driver also over drink limit

A young man without a licence was also nabbed for drink-driving, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were running a checkpoint in Kaikorai Valley Rd late last night.

At about 12.05am today a 19-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 337mcg.

He was also found to be driving without a licence, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man would appear in court for drink driving.

At about midnight, a 24-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 341mcg and was found to be a disqualified driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was given a $200 ticket and 50 demerit points, had their car impounded and would appear in court for driving while disqualified, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz