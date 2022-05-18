Upgrade on way for Mosgiel pocket parks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin City Council urban designer Peter Christos said the work on the two pocket parks in Gordon Rd and Lanark and Glasgow Sts would provide an upgrade to the two spaces.
The council was aware the parklets were valued by the community and aimed to retain the essential character of the areas while providing additional features and a more contemporary feel.
The council had worked on the project with members of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, he said.
The work included landscaping, new seating, tables and decorative screens with patterns that reflected the surrounding hills and mountain ranges.
A water fountain with a dog bubbler and bike/scooter parking would be added to the Glasgow St pocket park
The work would cost about $180,000.
The Lanark St upgrade would start on May 23 and was expected to be completed by June 6.
Glasgow St was expected to start on June 13 and should be completed by July 4, he said,