Upgrade on way for Mosgiel pocket parks

A concept image of the Glasgow St pocket park. Image: DCC

Work will soon begin on upgrades for the pocket parks in Mosgiel’s main street.

Dunedin City Council urban designer Peter Christos said the work on the two pocket parks in Gordon Rd and Lanark and Glasgow Sts would provide an upgrade to the two spaces.

The council was aware the parklets were valued by the community and aimed to retain the essential character of the areas while providing additional features and a more contemporary feel.

The council had worked on the project with members of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, he said.

The work included landscaping, new seating, tables and decorative screens with patterns that reflected the surrounding hills and mountain ranges.

A water fountain with a dog bubbler and bike/scooter parking would be added to the Glasgow St pocket park

The work would cost about $180,000.

A concept image of the Lanark St pocket park. Image: DCC

The footpath on Gordon Rd would be open throughout the work and pedestrians could still access businesses in the area.

The Lanark St upgrade would start on May 23 and was expected to be completed by June 6.

Glasgow St was expected to start on June 13 and should be completed by July 4, he said,