Upgraded facilities likely for glen

A new toilet could be built at Outram Glen, between Mosgiel and Outram, and further improvements are being weighed up. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A popular area for picnics and swimming near Dunedin is in line for an upgrade of facilities.

A new toilet appears likely at Outram Glen, between Mosgiel and Outram.

The Dunedin City Council is also set to consider further improvements, such as the creation of a formal turning circle for vehicles.

The situation will be discussed when the council considers annual plan budgets this week.

Outram Glen is about 1km northeast of Outram and is on the edge of the Taieri River.

It is popular in the summer for picnicking, swimming, fishing and jet-boating.

There are long-drop toilets there, but they are old and in poor condition.

The city council has provided portable toilets in the past two summers and usage of those has been high.

Upgraded toilets at Outram Glen could be accommodated within the council’s existing 10-year plan, it has been signalled.

Council staff said in their report the vehicle turning space at the end of the accessway was narrow and added to congestion problems during peak times.

Creation of a larger, formal turning circle would require additional earthworks, drainage and a retaining wall.

Alternatively, the existing informal turning circle could be improved by cutting surrounding vegetation, council staff said.

