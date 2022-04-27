Ute towing trailer teeters over bank

Emergency services responded to a teetering ute stuck on a bank in Sawyers Bay this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received a report of a vehicle stuck over a bank in Glendermid Close about 10.30am.

Two crews from Dunedin City and Willowbank stations attended the incident and found a ute towing a trailer was stuck over a bank.

The crews helped stabilise the vehicle, and left the scene in the hands of the vehicle owner, the spokeswoman said.

