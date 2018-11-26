Valiant efforts fail to save man after fall down stairs

A witness has described the valiant efforts of emergency services to revive a man as he lay lifeless and bleeding after falling down the stairs of a Dunedin bar at the weekend.

The 68-year-old died early on Saturday morning following what was believed to have been a fall down the stairway entrance to Carousel lounge bar in lower Stuart St.

Emergency services were called shortly before 4am but the man died at the scene. The entrance to the bar remained cordoned off through the weekend as police investigated.

A police spokeswoman said last night they had concluded their inquiries into the death, which was not suspicious and had been referred to the coroner. Bar owner John Devereux said he believed the man had fallen down the stairs at the entrance to the bar. A Dunedin man, who requested anonymity, said he was returning to the upmarket bar to meet friends after buying a kebab, when he noticed the man lying in a pool of his own blood on the brick pavement outside the entrance.

Firefighters and paramedics were working frantically to revive the man, but after several minutes realised it was to no avail and the man was put into an ambulance, the witness said.The man said the harrowing scene would be with him for as long as he lived.

"It just takes one mis-step, or not holding on to the rail, it doesn’t matter.

"I just count my lucky stars that I walked out of there, when someone else just didn’t quite make it out."

He went back up the stairs to meet his friends before police officers announced the bar was in lockdown, to prevent witnesses leaving and traversing a possible crime scene via the stairs.

They took statements from those in the bar, before the patrons climbed out a window on to a fire escape, where they were lifted down to Stuart St two at a time with the help of a Fire and Emergency New Zealand "snorkel" vehicle with a platform.

Mr Devereux’s thoughts went out to all those affected. It was very upsetting for the staff working at the time, he said.

"It’s very, very tragic and sad for everyone involved."

Police would not release the man’s name until his next of kin had been advised.

george.block@odt.co.nz