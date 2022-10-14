Vape fire caused by loose coins in pocket

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pocket-sized fire sent a film-goer to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a mishap with a vape battery.
Willowbank station Senior Station Officer Cam McLachlan said a crew was called to reports of an explosion and smoke in the foyer of Reading Cinema in the Octagon about 2.55pm yesterday.
When they arrived they found a man with a hand-sized burn on his legs after coins in his pocket interacted with a loose vaporiser battery.
SSO McLachlan said he had never seen an injury like it and said people should be cautious with all batteries, particularly lithium-ion ones as they held more energy than other types.
A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took the man to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.