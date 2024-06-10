Vapes, cash register taken in 'one-minute' smash and grab

Vapes and a cash register were stolen from a Dunedin store in a quick smash and grab at the weekend, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the Taieri Rd store in Kaikorai Valley at 1.23am on Saturday after glass was heard being smashed and the burglar alarm activated.

The pair smashed the glass of the front door, opened it and were in and out in one minute, targeting the cash register and vapes, Sgt Lee said.

They fled the scene in a stolen white hatchback.

Inquiries were ongoing to identify them.

