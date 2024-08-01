Venue change for Martin Phillipps' funeral

Martin Phillipps died on Sunday at the age of 61. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin music icon Martin Phillipps' funeral has a new venue - the Glenroy Auditorium.

The 61-year-old Chills lead singer, one of the earliest proponents of the Dunedin Sound, died unexpectedly on Sunday.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes to his singular talent as a songwriter and performer.

His funeral on Friday, August 9, has been moved from the Hope and Sons chapel to the Glenroy Auditorium in central Dunedin.

Funeral director Matt Jenkins said today the Phillipps family had requested the change to cater for what was expected to be a large event.

He could not confirm if there would be performances, musical or otherwise, at the funeral.

The funeral starts at 2pm and will be livestreamed at www.hopeandsons.co.nz