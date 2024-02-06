Waitangi Day: Big turnout at Dunedin protest

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Dunedin to march from Queens Gardens to the Octagon this morning in protest of government plans that impact Māori and the Treaty of Waitangi.
A wide range of people joined to support the city's latest Toitū te Tiriti protest today.
The protest consisted of a march through town, ending at the Octagon, where there would be kōrero (speeches), waiata (songs) and other formalities.
Waitangi Day, New Zealand's national day and a public holiday, is being marked throughout the country today.
The government has also said it will introduce, but is not committed to passing, a bill that would reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, spearheaded by the Act party.