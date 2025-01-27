You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Performing at the Waitati Music Festival is band Gutterlove with (from left) Glenn Bathgate on guitar and vocals, Lisa Gruner on vocals, Jason McIver on drums and Joe Pomana on bass.
Ms Gruner said the not-for-profit community festival had an "amazing, family-inclusive vibe".
About 1000 people attended the festival, which ran from 11am-11pm at Bland Park on Saturday.
About 50 different bands performed on three different stages at the all-ages gig, blending multiple genres of music including punk, reggae, electronic and folk.
Organiser Dr Katie Peppercorn said the festival was for everyone. It was a good place to introduce teenagers to the festival scene and inspire the next generation of musicians.