REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Performing at the Waitati Music Festival is band Gutterlove with (from left) Glenn Bathgate on guitar and vocals, Lisa Gruner on vocals, Jason McIver on drums and Joe Pomana on bass.

A colourful crowd enjoys the music.

Ms Gruner said the not-for-profit community festival had an "amazing, family-inclusive vibe".

Ad Pugh, a.k.a. "Captain Chainsaw", of Little Tree Garden Craft, shapes a piece of wood.

About 1000 people attended the festival, which ran from 11am-11pm at Bland Park on Saturday.

About 50 different bands performed on three different stages at the all-ages gig, blending multiple genres of music including punk, reggae, electronic and folk.

Children paint Waitati resident Therese Hailes' Mitsubishi Gallant at the festival. It was Ms Hailes’ second time getting her car painted at the festival. The first car she had painted had recently died and she needed its replacement done up. She said it made it easier to spot her car in the supermarket.

Organiser Dr Katie Peppercorn said the festival was for everyone. It was a good place to introduce teenagers to the festival scene and inspire the next generation of musicians.