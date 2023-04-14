Wandering hitchhiker given lift by police

A hitchhiker was dropped off in Waitati by police after he was spotted wandering in a dangerous area of SH1 yesterday.

Sergeant Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a male hitchhiker walking on the Dunedin Northern Motorway about 10am.

Police officers located a 67-year-old male and transported him to Waitati — providing advice to the man on how he could continue his journey north.

The man was walking in the rain with shopping bags in both hands, Sgt Lee said.

He said although hitchhiking is legal, it must done safely and not on state highways.

