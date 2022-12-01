Thursday, 1 December 2022

Warning of delays after crash on Southern Motorway

    By Oscar Francis
    Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the motorway (State Highway 1), near Lookout Point, about 3.15pm.

    A car had hit a barrier and no injuries were reported.

    The car appeared to be blocking at least one lane of the highway and drivers should expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

