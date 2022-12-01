Warning of delays after crash on Southern Motorway

Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the motorway (State Highway 1), near Lookout Point, about 3.15pm.

A car had hit a barrier and no injuries were reported.

The car appeared to be blocking at least one lane of the highway and drivers should expect delays, the spokeswoman said.

