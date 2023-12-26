Warning issued as road toll hits five

PHOTO: FILE

Police are advising motorists to not expect a warning if they are caught driving irresponsibly, as the country’s holiday road toll reached five yesterday.

Police said one person died yesterday morning after crashing on the Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton.

It marked the fifth person to have died on New Zealand roads since the start of the official road toll period on December 22, which will run until January 5.

In Otago, police have had a busy start to the holiday season with multiple crashes.

A police spokeswoman said Wānaka officers responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles on SH6 near Morris Rd, at 1.49pm on Saturday.

The crash closed the road for a short time and reduced it to one lane for much of the day.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded to the scene with one manager, one first response unit, one Prime unit, two ambulances and one helicopter.

"We assessed and treated a patient in a serious condition who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital."

Two further patients were in a moderate condition. One was transported to Dunedin Hospital and one was transported to Lakes District Hospital.

Three further patients were in a minor condition and were treated at the scene.

On Sunday, residents of Kurow came close to being evacuated when a bulk fuel tanker caught fire on SH82, at 10.35am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, situated between SH83 and Ferry Lane, across the river from Kurow, about 10am.

A crew arrived to find a well-involved blaze in the rear axle and wheel assembly of the fuel tanker’s trailer.

Owing to the contents of the tanker, additional crews were called, the road was blocked to traffic and evacuations were considered.

However, the fire was contained, and there was no threat to the tanker’s contents, or to people or property, the spokesman said.

Yesterday, a large truck became stuck in a "precarious position" after jack-knifing on SH6 in Central Otago.

The Christmas crash closed Kawarau Gorge for more than four hours.

The police spokeswoman said officers were called to the crash about 7.55am.

There were no reports of injury and the driver was out of the vehicle.

However, the truck was resting on the side of the gorge in a "precarious position", police told an Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene.

The gorge was reopened to traffic about 1pm yesterday.

A car also rolled on to its roof on the Crown Range Rd yesterday morning, but no-one was injured.

Police reminded motorists to belt up, be well-rested before long journeys, slow down and do not drink and drive.

"Police can’t control the actions of every driver 24/7, we can’t be beside you in the car telling you to slow down, or to put your seatbelt on.

"Road safety is something we all have to take a greater responsibility for."

Police on the road will be highly visible this holiday season.

"Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.

"If you are caught this summer to be breaching any of the behaviours above, you should not expect a warning."

The other four killed so far this holiday period were one person who died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday; a person who died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on SH25, between Whangamatā and Hikuai on Saturday; a person killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd, in Bay of Plenty on Saturday, and a motorist who died in a single-vehicle crash in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland, on Saturday night.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 17.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz