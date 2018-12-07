Waste plan could be dropped

Dave Cull

After criticism of its waste plan from Dunedin's mayor, the Otago Regional Council is considering scrapping it altogether.

In October Mayor Dave Cull said it was "not acceptable" that a review of the regional council's regional waste plan was more than a decade overdue.

The attention led to regional council staff completing a "brief review" of the plan.

An update report recently provided to regional councillors said a formal review that "contemplates deletion of the waste plan" would be appropriate.

This was because the council's Regional Policy Statement picked up much of the effect of the waste plan's objectives and policies.

"Those provisions are now effectively operative as they are not affected by the remaining appeal litigation."

The report admitted the waste plan included "gaps and redundancies".

"Cleanfill and landfill technical definitions and guidelines are evolving, and there are concerns about toxic waste in farm landfills, waste oil on roads."

A full report had been drafted and would be presented to the next council committee meeting, the report said.

A city council spokeswoman said staff were working with the regional council on waste issues.

The stoush started when city council staff said in a meeting the plan was 12 years overdue for review, was one the most "permissive" approaches to waste in the country, and it incentivised "farm fills".

In defence, regional council chairman Stephen Woodhead said while farm fills were permitted in its plan there were rules such as restrictions on hazardous materials and the waste needing to be created on the property.

He also said the city council's expensive landfill rates resulted in people "fly-tipping", or dropping waste in public areas.