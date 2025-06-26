Skateboard allegedly used in assault

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A skateboarder allegedly assaulted a pedestrian with his board after knocking them over in central Dunedin, police say.

The 26-year-old launched the attack after colliding with the pedestrian in Rattray St on Tuesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The man allegedly used the skateboard to strike the victim multiple times.

Police arrested and charged him with assault with a blunt instrument.

The victim was treated at the scene by Hato Hone St John.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.