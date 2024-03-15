Watch: Hundreds of graduates parade through city

Otago Polytechnic students brought colour and life to the streets of central Dunedin this morning on the day of their graduation.

Led by a bagpiper, the smiling students and their families made their way from First Church to the Town Hall in the traditional graduation parade.

About 615 people were due to graduate with qualifications in a wide range of subjects, including construction, engineering, technology, beauty and hairdressing, education, social services, architect, management, design, arts and nursing in ceremonies at 12.30pm and 3.30pm today.

A further 221 people will graduate in absentia.