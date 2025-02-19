Water gushes from burst main on Dunedin street

Photo: Gregor Richardson

A burst water main has forced a Dunedin street to close as water spews out onto neighbouring streets.

Vehicle access to Leith St has been closed between its intersections with St Andrew and Hanover Sts.

A police spokeswoman were notified of the ‘‘burst water main’’ at about 11.20am and assisted with traffic management as the Dunedin City Council was informed.

The water main, outside Alsco Uniforms, has sent water flowing to nearly both ends of the street and has travelled as far as to the corner of St Andrew and Castle Sts (State Highway 1).

Workers gathered outside to watch the water, and no businesses appear to have been flooded at this stage.