Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Updated 1.45 pm

Water main collapses in central city

    By Daisy Hudson
    Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Photo: Daisy Hudson
    A water main has collapsed in central Dunedin this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Leith St about 1pm, after reports of a water main collapsing.

    Water appears to have entered several business premises, and sandbagging is under way.

    Fenz have cordoned off Leith and Harrow Sts.

    The Dunedin City Council had been told, the spokeswoman said.

    Less than a month ago a suspected burst water main caused surface flooding on St Andrew and Leith Sts.

