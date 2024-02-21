Water restrictions for Port Chalmers and Waikouaiti

Voluntary water restrictions are in place for Port Chalmers and Waikouaiti as river and reservoir levels drop.

The voluntary measures also include Karitāne , Sawyers Bay, Roseneath and Careys Bay.

Dunedin City Council Acting Group Manager 3 Waters John McAndrew said this afternoon the restrictions were with immediate effect.

“Levels of the Waikouaiti River and our Rossville raw water reservoir at Port Chalmers are dropping and demand for water in these areas is high which, coupled with warm, dry weather, is putting pressure on supply.

"We’re asking residents in Waikouaiti, Karitāne , Port Chalmers and Sawyers Bay to take a few simple steps to help ensure our water networks remain in good shape, to avoid compulsory water restrictions.”

Under voluntary restrictions people were asked to watch their water use, such as only watering their gardens with a hand-held hose and keeping this to a minimum.

“The rest of Dunedin’s water supply is also getting low, and mostly dry weather is forecast for the next month, so we are reminding all residents and businesses in the Dunedin area to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary.”

The DCC is continuing to monitor the situation and further restriction may be necessary, he said.