Saturday, 2 January 2021

Weather hampers search for trampers missing in Silver Peaks

    By Hamish MacLean
    A search and rescue operation is under way this evening as two people have gone missing in the hills northwest of Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said two trampers had been reported missing today about 3.30pm in the Silver Peaks area.

    The trampers were walking Silver Peaks yesterday and had not returned today, the spokeswoman said.

    The inclement weather meant a helicopter could not be used, she said.

    A land search and rescue team had begun searching the area, she said.

