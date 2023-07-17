Monday, 17 July 2023

Weaving flax for connection

    By Mark John
    REPORT: MARK JOHN / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Nineva Vaitupu, of Dunedin, learns how to weave a flax kete, guided by independent Maori educator in Maori weaving, kairaranga Lucy Smith-Tamatea, at Otago Museum on Saturday.

    Ms Smith-Tamatea teaches a two-hour class at the museum every Matariki to anyone who is interested in learning how to make a basic two-corner basket (he kete pounamu).

    She teaches classes all over Dunedin to help people connect with tikanga Māori. 

     

     

