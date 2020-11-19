What new Dunedin Hospital may look like

Newly released concept design images of the new Dunedin Hospital have given another glimpse of what the $1.4 billion project may finally look like.

Revealed by Health Minister Andrew Little today, the drawings are indicative only and changes, especially to the facade, were likely, he said.

‘‘Concept design approval and the release of a tender for early contractor engagement are scheduled for next week.’’

The design of the hospital continues to be refined and further changes to the façade are likely. Photo: supplied

Mr Little also announced a revamp of the governance of the project, with former steering group the Southern Partnership Group being dissolved, to be replaced by a new executive steering group.

The new group would mean the project was managed in the same manner as other state sector projects, he said.

Health Minister Andrew Little

‘‘With the project moving to the next stages, it’s important governance and oversight arrangements also progress.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the Southern Partnership Group members for their significant contribution and commitment to progressing the project to date.’’

Dunedin and southern communities would continue to have a voice in how the hospital looked and the services it will offer through the Local Advisory Group, which Mr Little said would continue.

The ESG would be led by an independent chairperson, and include representatives from the Southern District Health Board, the Ministry of Health, iwi, clinicians and people with infrastructure expertise.

Last week, the Ministry of Health was granted consent to demolish the former Cadbury's factory, which occupies half the site for the new hospital.

Demolition is under way on buildings further up the street, the land where the second of the two planned main hospital buildings will stand.

The early construction engagement contract for the inpatients building was expected to be awarded in April 2021, and the tender for the outpatients building would be released later in 2021.

“The new Dunedin Hospital is a top priority for the Government,’’ Mr Little said.

‘‘It will transform healthcare in the region, improving health outcomes for New Zealanders, and it will also deliver many economic benefits, which is important in the Covid-19 environment.”

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz