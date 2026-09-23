CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

September 24: Abbotsford School presents “An Amazing Race”, all-ages show featuring adventures across the globe, 7pm, Regent Theatre.

September 24-25: Otago University music programme centenary celebrations, workshops, panel discussions, and classical and contemporary music concerts, on campus.

September 26: “Century of Sound” classical music concert, 3pm-5pm at Marama Hall — part of the Centenary of Music at Otago University celebrations.

September 26: “The Contemporary Edge” concert, 8pm-10pm, Main Common Room, Student Union Building — part of the Centenary of Music at Otago University celebrations.

September 26: Naatya School of Indian Dance presents its second annual dance production “Shlokanjali”, 6.30pm, Trinity College Auditorium.

September 27: Dunedin City Wind Orchestra presents “Animals in the Attic”, including premiere of new work by Dunedin composer Alex Campbell-Hunt — Hoiho Reaches Land, 3pm, Hanover Hall.

September 30: Musical Theatre voice students showcase songs from popular musicals, 1pm Marama Hall — part of the Centenary of Music at Otago University celebrations.

October 1: Piano recital by Abhinath Berry, featuring works by Liszt, Albeniz, and Ginastera, 1pm, First Church. Free admission, all welcome. Donations welcome towards Berry’s doctoral studies in the UK.

October 1: “Bach in Dunedin” a recital by cellist Boudewijn Keenan, with Heleen du Plessis, Tom McGrath and Portia Bell, playing works by Bach, Hindemith, Barriere, and Popper, 7pm, Hanover Hall.

October 10: City Choir Dunedin presents Bach’s Mass in B Minor, conducted by David Burchell, with Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and soloists Caroline Burchell (soprano), Tessa Romano (mezzo soprano), Claire Barton (alto), and Teddy Finney-Water (tenor), 7.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

September 25: Little Deaths, Blond Cobra, This Software is Shareware, Computer People, and Finance, 7.30pm, The Crown Hotel.

September 26: Look Over There!, Wet Specimen, Diamond Club, and Pass the Hatchet, 7.30pm, The Crown Hotel.

September 27: “Behind the Music” show with Cuck, Mōta, Hystera, and Francisca Griffin & the Bus Shelter Boys, 7.30pm, The Crown Hotel. Free entry.

September 27: Dunedin Folk Club presents Songs of the ’60s, a club night, 7.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

October 3: On the Door Dunedin presents “Welcome to Ravensbourne Hall, a musical concert series #1”, featuring Tiny Pieces of Eight and Bulletproof Convertible, 7.30pm. Tickets at Relics Music Store and undertheradar.

THEATRE & POETRY

September 24-25: Lunchtime theatre “What the World Needs”, vocal and instrumental performance by the class of MUSI343, 1pm Allen Hall.

September 24-26: Moose of Fire Productions presents Stitched, a new play by Ellie Swann, New Athenaeum Theatre, 23 The Octagon.

September 25-27: Gone to Seed by Tim Hambleton, directed by Heidi McGregor, at Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel. Shows at 7pm and Sunday matinee at 2pm.

September 26-October 4: Dunedin Repertory Society Children’s Theatre presents Peter Pan, adapted from J.M. Barrie’s original story by Rebecca Glover and Dylan Shield, directed by Brent Caldwell, with music by Dylan Shield, performances at 11am and 2pm, The Playhouse, Albany St.

October 1-2: Lunchtime Theatre, PERF301 performance project, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre.

DANCE

September 24 and October 1: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 24 and October 1: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

September 29 and October 1: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

September 28: SCAN talk by Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams on “The place of marae in manaakitanga, belonging, strengthening taonga and future generations”, noon, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library. All welcome.

September 30: West Harbour Arts Charitable Trust, 2026 AGM, 7pm, Carey’s Bay Historic Hotel. Seeking expressions of interest from community members interesting in helping run its yearly artist in residence programme. All welcome. Email westharbourarts@gmail.com for more information.

FILM

September 27: Special screening of Last Man Standing, the documentary about the late Jim Anderton, made with the help of Dunedin film-makers Shane Loader and Waka Attewell, 3pm, Metro Cinema, Dunedin Town Hall building. With Q&A.

September 30: Dunedin Film Society screening of Letter Never Sent (1960), directed by Mikhail Kalatozov, 7.30pm, Colquhoun lecture theatre, Great King St.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

September 24 and October 1: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

September 24 and October 1: Cards; 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 27: Vedic chanting event on Equinox, presented by Goeknil Meryem Biner, 2pm-3pm, Māori Hill Community Centre.

September 28 and October 5: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

September 30 and October 7: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft work, play Scrabble or just chat.

October 10: Dunedin Naturalist Field Club field trip from Akatore to the sea, departing the corner of Melville and Princes Sts at 9am. Cost $15. Prospective members welcome. Inquiries, phone Alan on (03) 950-3019.

MUSIC GROUPS

September 24 and October 1: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

September 25 and October 2: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

September 25 and October 2: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

September 25 and October 2: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

September 25 and October 2: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

Members of Dunedin's Highland Harmony chorus are keen to welcome new singers to the group, and will hold an open night on October 5. Photo: Supplied

October 4 and 18: POHO Ukulele Group, 5.30pm-6.30pm every second Sunday. New strummers welcome. Information, contact Brenda on 021 125-5322.

September 29 and October 6: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 487-6443.

September 29 and October 6: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

September 29 and October 6: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

September 29 and October 6: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

October 2 and 16: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

EXHIBITIONS

Until September 25: “Dunedinscapes”, works by Judy Smith, Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until September 25: “Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition”, a group show of astrophotography/night skies, at Otago Art Society, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

September 25-October 31: “Subject Matters”, works by James Thomson-Bache, RDS Gallery, 6 Castle St.

September 26-October 3: Dunedin Dream Brokerage presents “Between Us”, a collective of current and recent Dunedin School of Art students taking over 125 George St with a space for art, kōrero, making and connection.

Until September 28: “Flowers in My Garden”, works by Liz Abbott, at Koru Gallery. A fundraiser for the Aotearoa2Gaza Mutual Aid Fund.

Until September 30: Art@Marinoto Cafe, Floral Portraits by Rod Eales, Mercy Hospital, Newington Ave.

October 1-11: “Now That’s Different”, OpenArts Spring Exhibition on the theme of “Storm in a Teacup”, 10am-4pm daily at Macandrew Bay Hall.

Until October 11: “Allegorical Journeys”, works by Philippa Blair, at Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 30: “A River of Creativity” pop-up exhibition & sale at Artsenta, 462 Princes St.

Until November 29: “A River of Creativity”, looking back over 40 years of Artsenta creative & wellness space, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Until January 17, 2027: “Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction”, large-scale displays of dinosaurs, specimens and interactive exhibits, at Tūhura Otago Museum.

GARDEN EVENTS

September 26-27: Blueskin Garden Club Spring Flower Show, 10am-1pm, Waitati Hall. Take entries to the hall between 10am-1pm on Saturday. Open to the public 10am-3pm on Sunday. Free entry.

October 3: The West Harbour Garden Trail and Spring Flower Show, 10am-4pm. See Sawyer’s Bay Garden Club’s Facebook page for details.

October 7: Otago Rose Society meeting, with speaker Gillian Vine on “Tresco Abbey Garden, Isles of Scilly, England”, 7.30pm, St Peter’s hall, Hillside Rd. All welcome. Inquiries, email otagorosesociety@gmail.com

GENERAL EVENTS

September 24 and October 1: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No 8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

September 25-27: Rotary Club of Mosgiel book sale, Wingatui racecourse, 285 Gladstone Rd North. Friday 1pm-7pm, Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 9am-1pm.

September 25 and October 2: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

September 28 and October 5: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

September 28 and October 5: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

September 29 and October 6: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

October 3: Get-together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.

October 3-4: Dunedin Brick Show 2026, 10am-4pm, Breeze Arena, Edgar Centre.

A huge variety of items can be created with Lego bricks. Photo: Sam Henderson

November 5: Retired nurses annual reunion lunch, Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd. Registration and details: email regnselunch@gmail.com or text/phone 027 465 1516.