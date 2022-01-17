Wingatui visitor on a winning streak

Mike and Diana Reece, of Masterton, with their Australian terrier Roxy at the Wingatui Racecourse on Saturday. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Diana Reece had dreams of extending her holiday after the horses she backed won three of the five races she bet on at Wingatui Racecourse on Saturday.

She reckoned she had won enough money to take an extra week off.

She and husband Mike, of Masterton, were on their annual three-week holiday, travelling around the South Island in their camper van, and discovered an advertisement for the Waikouaiti Racing Club Race Day at Wingatui while visiting the Moeraki Tavern last week.

"We wondered how many kilometres away it was, and then decided to go.

"Last year we missed all the races — we weren’t in the right places at the right time — so this year we thought we would go to at least one meeting."

Parked beneath a large shady tree in the corner of the racecourse car park, they took turns running across to the betting booth in temperatures up to 25degC, and then returning to their home away from home, to listen to the commentator on the loud speakers as they had bubbles and canapes.

They were among several hundred people who attended the event.

As for whether she would be able to add a week on to her holiday, Mrs Reece said: "I wish. I’m not sure my boss would agree.

"But at the very least, it’s been a fun way to finish our holiday."

