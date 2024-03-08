Woman arrested over Dunedin jewellery store raid

A police traffic stop led to the apprehension of a Dunedin woman allegedly caught up in a jewel theft.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the woman was arrested at 10.35pm yesterday in relation to the robbery of the Southern Cross Jewellers.

Southern Cross Jewellers was robbed early this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

On January 4, a pair of thieves ransacked the Southern Cross Jewellers in Princes St, dropping jewellery, rings and watches as they fled the scene.

Armourguard received notification of the break in and notified police, but the thieves were nowhere to be seen when they arrived.

Last night at 10.30pm, officers stopped a vehicle in Corstophine Rd and spotted a 27-year-old woman sitting inside the car as a passenger.

The woman had a warrant out for her arrest in relation to the theft, and was arrested by officers.

She will appear in court at a later date.

