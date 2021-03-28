Sunday, 28 March 2021

Woman freed after stuck in rocks near Whare Flat

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services have freed a woman after her foot became trapped between rocks near Whare Flat this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to Flagstaff-Whare Flat Road in North Taieri, near Whare Flat, about 1.12pm.

    A young woman had caught her foot between rocks and was stuck.

    Crews were able to free the woman, who had an injured ankle, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said they were also called to the scene, about 2.10pm, and they transported the woman to Dunedin Hospital. 

     

     

     

