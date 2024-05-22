Woman hit by skip truck left with broken leg

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are continuing to investigate after a truck hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin yesterday, leaving the woman with a broken leg.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Cumberland and Hanover Sts about 11am.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a skip truck driven by a 33-year-old man hit the 66-year-old woman, who was crossing the road.
She was initially attended to at the scene before being taken to Dunedin Hospital with a lower leg fracture and low blood pressure.
St John yesterday described her as being in a serious condition.
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and a St John critical care vehicle attended.
Snr Sgt Bond this morning said inquiries were ongoing.