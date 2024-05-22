Woman hit by skip truck left with broken leg

Police are continuing to investigate after a truck hit a pedestrian in central Dunedin yesterday, leaving the woman with a broken leg.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Cumberland and Hanover Sts about 11am.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a skip truck driven by a 33-year-old man hit the 66-year-old woman, who was crossing the road.

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

She was initially attended to at the scene before being taken to Dunedin Hospital with a lower leg fracture and low blood pressure.

St John yesterday described her as being in a serious condition.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and a St John critical care vehicle attended.

Snr Sgt Bond this morning said inquiries were ongoing.